Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The company had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,510,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,103,000 after acquiring an additional 114,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after acquiring an additional 142,399 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,270,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after acquiring an additional 70,832 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

