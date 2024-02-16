Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

