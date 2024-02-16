WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $173.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $202.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.83.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $147.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $121.90 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day moving average is $157.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venator Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,040,000 after buying an additional 736,616 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

