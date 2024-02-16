Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.91

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 19th. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous interim dividend of $0.88.
Wesfarmers Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
