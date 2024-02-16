Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.42%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.900 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.31. 103,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,219. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $137.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth $314,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

See Also

