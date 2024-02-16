Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.900 EPS.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of WAB stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,561. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.50.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.
