Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $12.49 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHG

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.