Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $12.49 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHG
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood Holdings Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.