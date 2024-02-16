Whitecap Resources (WCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

TSE:WCP opened at C$8.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.51 per share, with a total value of C$95,100.00. In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. Insiders have purchased 28,123 shares of company stock valued at $250,797 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCP. CIBC cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.85.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

