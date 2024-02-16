William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $223.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a twelve month low of $220.07 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.62.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

