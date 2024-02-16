William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 9,413 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 50.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Patria Investments by 50.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAX opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.15%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

