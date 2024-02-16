Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of KSPI opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $95.97.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.