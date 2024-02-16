XYO (XYO) Reaches One Day Volume of $998,859.46

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $82.90 million and approximately $998,859.46 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,230.36 or 0.99702903 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013631 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00175112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000746 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00610998 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,117,974.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

