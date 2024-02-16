Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.92 million, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg acquired 62,516 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $343,212.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,342,721 shares in the company, valued at $23,841,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 223,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,939 and have sold 175,000 shares valued at $1,057,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

