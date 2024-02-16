Yellow Pages Limited (Y) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 15th

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of Y opened at C$10.33 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42. The stock has a market cap of C$146.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Yellow Pages news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$111,450.00. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

