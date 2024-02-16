YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. YETI updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45 to $2.50 EPS.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 560,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.40. YETI has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in YETI by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

