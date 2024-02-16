Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2026 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $220.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.86 and a 200-day moving average of $243.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

