Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.74 EPS.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
T-Mobile US Price Performance
TMUS stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.32. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
T-Mobile US Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.
Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US
In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock worth $450,707,053. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.
