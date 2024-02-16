Zacks Research Comments on Textron Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Textron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Textron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Textron by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,427,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after buying an additional 257,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 536,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after buying an additional 23,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 755,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after buying an additional 240,424 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

