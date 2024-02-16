Zacks Research Weighs in on General Dynamics Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.42 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

NYSE:GD opened at $270.00 on Friday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $271.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

