Zacks Research Weighs in on NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.69. 135,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

