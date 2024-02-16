Zacks Research Weighs in on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $281.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

