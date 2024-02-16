ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Trading Down 6.9%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 24,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 62,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZKH Group

ZKH Group Stock Performance

About ZKH Group

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89.

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.