Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,123 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $225,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 88.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.8% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,415,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 142,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,897 shares of company stock worth $6,717,081. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $62.82. 910,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,916. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

