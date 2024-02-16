ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.66.

ZI opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

