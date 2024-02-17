102,258 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,823,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific
Union Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $246.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $251.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.75 and its 200 day moving average is $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
