107,325 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 107,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,000. XPO makes up 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.09% of XPO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in XPO by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,142,000 after buying an additional 112,572 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth $191,956,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in XPO during the second quarter valued at about $5,891,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $120.43. 1,025,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,070. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

