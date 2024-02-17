11,981 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.