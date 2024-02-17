12,797 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

CCJ stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

