14,676 Shares in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.26% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $243,000.

NYSEARCA:IBLC opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -4.06.

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

