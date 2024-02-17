148,836 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 148,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,079,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,897,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 759.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

SPG opened at $149.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average is $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $150.66.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

