16,684 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,684 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,994,000 after acquiring an additional 571,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $42.23.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

