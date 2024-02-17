19,816 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
