201,558 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 201,558 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.