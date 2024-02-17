21,743 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 247,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,234. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.78%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

