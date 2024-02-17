231,130 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,006,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

