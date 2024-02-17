32,143 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Up 0.7 %

NIO opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.