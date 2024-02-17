331,916 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 331,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,149,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NULV traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $36.52. 116,935 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
