35,830 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 1,608.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 510,216 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Core & Main by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 30.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $124,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $382,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,617,771 shares of company stock worth $2,555,044,418. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
