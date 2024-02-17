35,830 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 1,608.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 510,216 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Core & Main by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 30.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $124,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $382,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,617,771 shares of company stock worth $2,555,044,418. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.