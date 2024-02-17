392,467 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 392,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $179.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

