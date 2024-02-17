3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,627,248 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 684,992 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 167,249 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,336 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

