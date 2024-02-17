476,559 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 476,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,462,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 621.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 842,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 726,054 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

