4,951 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,826. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

