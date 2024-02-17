5,618 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Truefg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. 13,381,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,219,037. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $76.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

