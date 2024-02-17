5,760 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Wix.com by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Wix.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $127.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.65. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -748.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

