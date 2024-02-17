66,681 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $153.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $154.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

