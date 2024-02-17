ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $36.26 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACAD

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $112,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,446,000 after purchasing an additional 170,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after purchasing an additional 271,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

ACAD stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.