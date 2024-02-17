ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,949. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Read Our Latest Report on ACAD

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.