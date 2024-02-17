accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Sells £321,904.80 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £321,904.80 ($406,548.12).

Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 530 ($6.69) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 553.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 599.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62. accesso Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 509 ($6.43) and a one year high of GBX 848 ($10.71). The company has a market cap of £220.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4,076.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

