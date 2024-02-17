ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) & Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Head to Head Review

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Great Elm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.43 billion 2.35 $142.18 million $0.80 38.53 Great Elm Group $8.66 million 7.09 $27.73 million N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 6.24% 13.97% 5.29% Great Elm Group 81.66% -4.80% -2.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ACI Worldwide and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 3 0 3.00 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.07%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Great Elm Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Omni Commerce, a scalable, omni-channel payment processing platform; ACI Secure eCommerce solution; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

