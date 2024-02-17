Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.94. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

